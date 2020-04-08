UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Endorses All Support To Tablighi Jamaat: Ajmal Wazir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:11 PM

KP govt endorses all support to Tablighi Jamaat: Ajmal Wazir

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Ajmal Khan Wazir Thursday assured that the Tablighi Jamaat members in the province will be looked after by the government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Ajmal Khan Wazir Thursday assured that the Tablighi Jamaat members in the province will be looked after by the government.

This he said while addressing a media briefing about the latest updates regarding Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ajmal Khan Wazir said that the administrations of all districts across the province have been directed to fulfill the necessities of all the Tablighi Jamaat across the province. More than 5,000 Jamaat members are in KP at the moment. Some of them had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Wazir said there are at least 310 of the total members who are foreigners. "They are our guests and they would be given absolute respect," he added. The Jamaat members will leave once their coronavirus tests are conducted. So far, 500 known cases of the virus have been reported across KP.

