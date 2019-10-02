UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Ends Political Interference In Hospitals: Shaukat Yousafzai

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:50 PM

KP Govt ends political interference in hospitals: Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday said the provincial government has empowered doctors by giving rights to board of Governors and ended political interference in affairs of hospitals.

Talking to media in Shangla, he said now all the powers would rest with Medical Superintendents of the hospitals and all the hospitals would get one-line budget from now onward.

He said that poor people especially of far flung areas were suffering due to unjustified strike of the doctors, adding the doctors in KP were getting high pays and privileges as compared to the doctors of other provinces.

The minister said that setting up of district health authority and Regional Health Authority would not affect pay, service and privileges of the doctors rather all their demands would be met by the authorities.

He said people give mandate to the governments to do legislation for their welfare and doctors have no right to disrespect the mandate of masses.

He clarified that the government has no intention to privatize the hospitals but has introduced a system to bring reforms in health sectors aiming provision of best medical facilities to common man.

Shaukat said when our doctors have to work under the same system abroad they even work with more dedication and also appreciate it but oppose the same system in Pakistan.

Commenting on oppositions' meeting for strikes, Shaukat said the opposition was fragmented as their leadership was languishing in jails on charges of corruption. The opposition was trying to pressurize the government but they should know that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not afraid of them.

Referring to JUIF leader Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, he said that Maulana was not happy with Prime Minister Imran Khan as he represented islam and Muslim in UN General Assembly and received huge applauses.

He said Ulema should have to give decree against those who were giving "Fatwa" of Kafir against a Muslim Prime Minister.

The minister expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mehmood Khan for paying several visit to Shangal in very short time, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be requested to visit Shangla.

