KP govt ends winter vacation in summer zone, reduces for winter zone

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday notified the winter vacation plan 2022-23 session for private and government schools and colleges.

The KP government has decided to end the winter vacation for the summer zone and reduce the vacation for the winter zone.

According to the notification issued by the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department, in the aftermath of the Coronavirus outbreak over the past two years, the working days for the academic year 2022-23 are not sufficient to complete coursework in schools of the province.

It has, therefore, decided to waive the winter vacations in the summer zone of the province till any unusual weather changes, likewise winter vacations in the winter zone have also been reduced and schools in the winter zone shall remain closed from January 1 to February 15, 2023.

In the past years, the winter vacations for schools and colleges in hilly areas in KP were scheduled from the last week of December to the second last week of February while in spring, the schools and colleges remained closed for 8 days only.