KP Govt enhances minorities' housing quota

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali has said that the provincial government is making efforts for minimizing the residential problems of minorities and has increased the quota of minorities in housing sector projects from 0.5 % to 1%.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Special Assistant to KP CM on Minorities' Affairs, Wazir Zada here in his office on Tuesday.

Secretary Housing and Director General (DG) Housing both were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister on this occasion also expressed interest in the construction of special residential facilities for the minorities' community by utilizing the annual development funds of the Minorities' Affairs Department while the Special Assistant to KP CM on Minorities' Affairs committed to pave way for the construction of three-marla houses of low-cost (Rs.2.1 million) in areas adjacent to big cities or suburban localities.