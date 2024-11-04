KP Govt Enrolls 1.3m Out Of Schools Children During Recent Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) KP Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that out of 4.7 million out of schools children in the province 1.3 million have been enrolled in schools during the recent enrolment drive.
Addressing a graduation ceremony for the outgoing boys and girls students under Alternative Literacy Pathways (ALP) Centres here at Nishter Hall on Monday that children deprived of education are being provided best educational facilities under the non-formal education systems in their respective areas.
The ceremony was also addressed by the Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Special Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education, Asfanyar Khattak. Besides, the higher authorities of the Elementary & Secondary Education and ALP Programme, officers of the district education, boys & girls students and their parents attended the ceremony at large.
He said that under a condense course education up to middle standard level is imparted in a short period of time and them merged into the formal school system. He said that in the recent examinations held under the auspices of the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, the boys and girls students of the non-formal education system have passed with distinction.
The provincial minister for the elementary and secondary education said that the alternative literacy pathways programme was introduced for out of schools children in 2019 and initially it was limited to only 10 districts of the province, but now it has been extended to 27 more districts.
He said that about 63000 students have been enrolled in cooperation with partner organizations like UNICEF, Human Capital Investment Project and Aspire Programmes out of which 38000 were girls. 34000 boys and girls had completed course and merged into formal education system while the education of 28000 boys and girls is still in progress in 840 ALP Centres.
The provincial minister further said that beside the conventional education, the provincial government had also opened ALP Centres at 248 seminaries and a plan for opening 300 more such centres have also approved for the seminaries of the merged districts. These centres would be made operational soon.
