KP Govt ensures free, fair elections in FATA: Shaukat Yousufzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Friday said that KPK government would ensure holding free,fair and transparent elections in tribal areas.

While talking to a private news channel he said the tribal areas would get all basic rights of citizenry as the Federal government had allocated huge fund for the development of the area.

The history is in making as the people of the tribal areas would get representation in the provincial assembly for the first time, he added.

"The candidates of political parties are holding election campaigns throughout the area but the people are aware of PTI's struggle to make Pakistan a corruption free country,"he mentioned.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to construct hospitals, build educational institutes, develop play grounds and recreational parks for the masses, adding in the past the basic rights of the tribal people were ignored so the tribal areas were still lagging behind.

The incumbent government has allocated a huge fund for making the areas of tribal region at par with the other developed cities of the country, he mentioned.