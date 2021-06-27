KP govt ensuring basic amenities to people on top priorities: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that to providing basic amenities to the people was one of the top priorities of the present government.

He said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, effective measures were being taken for sanitation and elimination of environmental pollution in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations in Peshawar, provincial minister said that billions of rupees were being spent on projects for the welfare of the people and provision of other basic amenities and work on various major development schemes was in full swing which would bring significant benefits to the people of Peshawar.

He said that the PTI government had completed various development schemes in the public interest on time with transparency and high standards across the country and work on several of them was in full swing that would be completed on time.

He said that it was a good thing that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the people, including the Federal and provincial governments were being planted on the same page not only in the corners of the country but also to avoid the deadly effects of climate change and environmental pollution.

It was very encouraging that the people were also jointly caring and protecting the plants alongside forest department officials.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken concrete steps to change the system of government and today it had put the country on the path of correct and faster development.