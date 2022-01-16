KP govt ensuring excellent healthcare facilities to masses: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The inclusion of Peshawar Institute of Cardiac in International Health Centers is a manifestation of the excellent health policy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, said Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif .

Talking to media men here on Sunday, he said that the welfare of the people is the first priority of the provincial government.

Revolutionary measures have been taken in many areas, including health care, education, police reform and governance, Muhammad Ali Saif said.

Thanks to these revolutionary and people-friendly policies of the KP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan that is why Peshawar Institute of Cardiology has ranked one of the best health centers in the world.

Barrister Saif described the nomination for the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (ISO-9001) certificate, the only state-of-the-art cardiology hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as an honor for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and people.

It is an honor and certainly a historical day for the people of KP that PIC is the first government hospital in Pakistan to be nominated for ISO certification. The Special Assistant for Information paid tribute to the entire management of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology and hoped that they would continue their work with the same determination and hard work and serve the citizens as well as brighten the name of the province.

Barrister Saif said that the flagship project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Health Card Plus has also proved to be a revolutionary project which is benefiting every citizen of the province.

He said that the health card has further improved the health system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the private sector has also been attracted to invest in the health system. He said that the Health Card Plus project has closed the gap between rich and poor and now even an ordinary citizen is getting free treatment in a hospital equipped with the best health facilities through Health Card.