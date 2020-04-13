UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Entrusts 1st Class Magistrate Powers To ACs, AACs To Make Lockdown More Effective

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Monday entrusted First Class Magistrate powers to all the Assistant Commissioners (AC) and Additional Assistant Commissioners (AAC) to make the ongoing lockdown against COVID-19 more effective

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Monday entrusted First Class Magistrate powers to all the Assistant Commissioners (AC) and Additional Assistant Commissioners (AAC) to make the ongoing lockdown against COVID-19 more effective.

According to a notification here, the powers were entrusted under the disasters management and public health act.

The ACs would have the authority to award all kinds of punishment to people under these laws.

The Deputy Commissioners would determine their jurisdiction for use of these powers.

This key decision has been taken to contain outbreak of coronavirus.

