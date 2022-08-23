KP Govt establishes 12 detoxification centres for rehabilitating drug addicts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has established 12 detoxification and rehabilitation centres for assistance and treatment of drugs victims.

Officials in Social Welfare Department told APP that these centres were setup in 12 districts including Swabi, Peshawar, D.I. Khan, Karak, Kohat, Malakand, Mardan, Charsadda, Swat, Nowsehra and Dir Lower.

He said Drugs Free Peshawar Program was underway to clear the city of drugs and make addicts useful members of society.

Under the campaign, he said drug addicts including women were being shifted to rehabilitation centers while chronic addicts with health complexities to Islamabad for treatment.

He said about 12,00 detoxified drugs addicts being treated in various rehabilitation centres would be handed over to their families on August 25.

The official said directives to concerned authorities were issued to hold meetings with welfare organizations, industrialists and concerned departments to impart vocational training to all rehabilitated drug addicts.

He said the business community had announced provision of employment for 314 more rehabilitated drug addicts, adding 700 more drug addicts including ice addicts would soon be shifted to rehabilitation centres under Peshawar's Drugs Free Program.

