KP Govt establishes 12 drug rehabilitation centers: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established 12 drug and narcotics rehabilitation centers in the province.

These centers were set up in Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, Karak, Swabi, Swat, Malakabd, Dir, Bannu and DI Khan districts.

Its aim was provision the best treatment and psychological services to patients at their doorsteps, said a spokesman of the social welfare department while talking to APP on Monday.

He said an inclusive plan was chalked out to strengthen these rehabilitation centers in terms of equipment, medicines and healthcare services providers.

Under the plan, the number of beds at the Peshawar Drug and Narcotics Rehabilitation Center would be increased to 500 from the existing 120.

He urged philanthropists to come forward and play a role in the rehabilitation of drug victims.