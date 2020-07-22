KP govt establishes a plant for producing LPG from plastic waste

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday established a plant for producing LPG from plastic waste in Peshawar, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday established a plant for producing LPG from plastic waste in Peshawar, a private news channel reported.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash inaugurated the plant in Peshawar here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said producing LPG from plastic waste will be environment friendly.

"The project will have a positive impact on the environment, he said and added that eliminating plastic bags is no less of a challenge. "These plastic bags are also affecting drainage system," said Kamran Bangash.