UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Establishes A Plant For Producing LPG From Plastic Waste

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:09 PM

KP govt establishes a plant for producing LPG from plastic waste

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday established a plant for producing LPG from plastic waste in Peshawar, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday established a plant for producing LPG from plastic waste in Peshawar, a private news channel reported.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash inaugurated the plant in Peshawar here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said producing LPG from plastic waste will be environment friendly.

"The project will have a positive impact on the environment, he said and added that eliminating plastic bags is no less of a challenge. "These plastic bags are also affecting drainage system," said Kamran Bangash.

Related Topics

Peshawar LPG Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government

Recent Stories

Sahab Smart Solutions appointed technology partner ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Speaker of Libyan House ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah FDI Office highlights how emirate is respo ..

26 minutes ago

FTA continues to accomplish achievements, reflecti ..

26 minutes ago

FNC, National Assembly of Belarus discuss parliame ..

56 minutes ago

Khalifa University launches Summer Challenge 2020

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.