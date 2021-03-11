KP govt establishes Asaan Insaf Marakiz in police stations

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided the establishment of Asaan Insaf Marakiz (Accessible Justice Centres) in police stations to revamp the police service delivery

Initially, Asaan Insaf Marakiz will be established as pilot project in five police stations of the provincial capital including Hayatabad, University Town, Faqir Abad, Badhbeir and Chamkani police stations during the current financial year.

In the second phase, Asaan Insaf Marakiz will be set up in the remaining 15 police stations of Peshawar in coming financial year which would be extended to the rest of the districts in the next phase.

The scheme was finalized in a meeting held with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

Besides, Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Secretary Planning and Development, Amir Tareen, and CCPO Peshawar Abbas Ahsan, the meeting was attended by other concerned authorities.

The scheme is aimed to introduce reforms in the day to day business of Police Stations with the aim to make it more public friendly and improve public service delivery upto the expectations of the general public.

Chief Minister approved the proposed scheme in principles and directed the concerned authorities for necessary steps to fix timelines for implementing the scheme on ground and start practical work on the same without any delay.

Briefing the meeting about various features of the scheme, it was told that the proposed project consisted of various reform initiatives including establishment of Asaan Insaf Marakiz, digitizing Police-Accessibility and Connectivity with efficiency, remodeling of police patrolling, monitoring the police through effective supervision.

It was informed that Asaan Insaf Marakiz would have the systematic Management to maintain record of all visitors and to end tout culture, prompt registration of complaints and improved skills of investigation, live monitoring and control of police stations, activities and front desks with efficient system of service delivery.

Vulnerable Group Desks would also be established at Asaan Insaf Marakiz with the aim to protect vulnerable communities like women, children, transgender and elderly. Similarly, establishment of investigation wing with improving core policing functions and Crime Scene Units is also a part of the project.

Other important features of the project included feedback through self generated messages to all visitors, online FIR, real time Roznamcha and E-registers, E-Tagging of all complaints, video and tech-based monitoring, Information Screens for visitors, Public Access Line at all police stations, availability of Lady Police Officers at Asaan Insaf Marakiz, dedicated Toll Free helpline for women, Dedicated Special Units to control narcotics and street crimes, availability of well trained staff equipped with latest tools and kits for collecting evidence.

The forum was further informed that under the digitization initiative, public would be facilitated through IT interventions, increasing digital footprint and upgrading the existing software's.

Similarly, all the records of Maal Khanas in police stations would be digitized whereas an integrated Complaints Management System would be established for all the offices and police stations, it was informed. Besides, various interventions have been proposed for remodeling police patrolling to control street crimes and increase the response capacity of the police.

It was decided in the meeting that in the first phase, coverage of City Patrolling Service would be extended to additional five areas of Peshawar including Hayatabad, Town, Northern Bypass, Dalazak road and Warsak Road Peshawar.

The authorities informed that Command and Control Centre having the facilities of CCTV cameras, wireless, media monitoring and live feed would also be established to enhance the performance of Police and added that there would be a complete system of audio-video recording in the Investigation Rooms of the Police Stations whereas crime related news and incidents would also be monitored regularly.

It was further informed that under the cellular Forensic Unit, there would be an effective system of investigation support, CDR, Geo fencing and Digital evidence adding that sub units of proposed unit and investigation branches would also be established at divisional levels.

The Chief Minister termed the proposed scheme as an important initiative to change Thana culture and make it more public friendly, and directed the authorities concerned to make the PC-1 of the scheme within one week time to proceed further in the matter.