KP Govt Establishes Centres For Facilitation In House Building

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:15 PM

KP Govt establishes centres for facilitation in house building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Tuesday said that the Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) had established four Regional Facilitation Centres (RFCs) at Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad and Swat to facilitate people in construction of houses.

He expressed these views while addressing a function on the occasion of the distribution of plot allotment letters to eight allottees of Hangu Township here at Regional Facilitation Centre.

Director PHA Shehzada Behram, Assistant Director, Khpal Kore Housing Scheme, Niaz Ali Khan, Manager, Regional Facilitation Centre, Peshawar Syed Atif Shah and Finance expert Waqas Anjum were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Amjad Ali said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps for turning the dreams of having own house into a reality and for this purpose was simplifying procedures to open the doors of development for the people.

The minister said that through these facilitation centres, plot owners in all housing schemes initiated under the auspices of PHA could easily resolve their finance, home finance facility, plots allotments, transfer and cancellation related matters easily.

He said that similar allotment letters' distribution ceremonies would also be held on 4th, 8th and 10th of the current month at Regional Facilitation Centres of Kohat, Swat and Abbottabad respectively.

The minister while congratulating the plot allottees of Hangu Township said that the PTI government had initiated measures for the facilitation of consumers in matters like home finance through banks that would benefit both poor and middle class to maximum extent.

