KP Govt Establishes First Corona Diagnostic, Treatment Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:06 PM

KP govt establishes first corona diagnostic, treatment hospital

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set up the first ever corona diagnostic hospital in the provincial capital which is equipped with all facilities and services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set up the first ever corona diagnostic hospital in the provincial capital which is equipped with all facilities and services.

According to Chief Minister's official tweeter account, the hospital was set up on the special directives of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to specifically deal with corona cases, adding that it would reduce burden on other hospitals that are currently coping with the COVID-19 related emergencies.

It said that the provincial government was fully active to wipe out infectious corona disease and for the purpose a huge amount had been allocated in the budget.

It further added that the hospital was having coronavirus diagnostic labs, consultants, private rooms and ward, ICU, separate male and female wards and operation theater.

More Stories From Pakistan

