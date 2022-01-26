KP govt establishes helpdesk for the redressal of minorities issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Auqaf, Hajj, Religious & Minority Affairs Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday has established a helpdesk on the special instructions of the Chief Secretary KPK for the convenience of the minority community and timely redressal of their grievances.

According to the rules and regulations of the helpdesk, if the minority community has any grievance or problem with any department or official, the helpdesk would register the complaint and resolve it in a timely manner in collaboration with the concerned department.

This would also be the responsibility of the helpdesk to inform the petitioner about all the schemes for minority resettlement issued by the government and provide related information.

The helpdesk would be bound to keep the personal information of the applicant confidential and record the feedback.

The information can be obtained during office hours on telephone number 091-9223505. Complaints can also be sent via fax number 091-9213451 and e-mail to auqaf@kp.gov.pk and postal address. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Endowments, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs SDU Building 13 A Khyber Road Peshawar.