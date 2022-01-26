UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Establishes Helpdesk For The Redressal Of Minorities Issues

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KP govt establishes helpdesk for the redressal of minorities issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Auqaf, Hajj, Religious & Minority Affairs Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday has established a helpdesk on the special instructions of the Chief Secretary KPK for the convenience of the minority community and timely redressal of their grievances.

According to the rules and regulations of the helpdesk, if the minority community has any grievance or problem with any department or official, the helpdesk would register the complaint and resolve it in a timely manner in collaboration with the concerned department.

This would also be the responsibility of the helpdesk to inform the petitioner about all the schemes for minority resettlement issued by the government and provide related information.

The helpdesk would be bound to keep the personal information of the applicant confidential and record the feedback.

The information can be obtained during office hours on telephone number 091-9223505. Complaints can also be sent via fax number 091-9213451 and e-mail to auqaf@kp.gov.pk and postal address. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Endowments, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs SDU Building 13 A Khyber Road Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Minority Road All Government

Recent Stories

Construction of new gas terminals be linked to sto ..

Construction of new gas terminals be linked to storage: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 minutes ago
 Govt decides effective operation against drug addi ..

Govt decides effective operation against drug addicts

5 seconds ago
 FIA arrests 13 accused of working for foreign inte ..

FIA arrests 13 accused of working for foreign intelligence agency

7 seconds ago
 Gold up by Rs500 to Rs 127,150 per tola

Gold up by Rs500 to Rs 127,150 per tola

8 seconds ago
 UN Mission in Iraq Decries Airstrike on Parliament ..

UN Mission in Iraq Decries Airstrike on Parliamentary Speaker's House

10 seconds ago
 Div admin takes measures for uninterrupted LPG sup ..

Div admin takes measures for uninterrupted LPG supply

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>