KP Govt establishes separate monitoring system for 10BTAP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has established an inclusive separate monitoring system for evaluation and spot verification of all saplings planted under 10 billion tress afforestation project (10BTAP) in the province including merged areas where over 196 million saplings were planted during last two years.

Under the comprehensive monitoring system, these large number of saplings planted under 10 BTAP in all 35 districts including seven tribal districts of South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurrum, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur tribal districts would be properly verified on the spot and its data would be properly documented for future planning.

Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Shahidullah Khan has recently been given detailed briefing about this separate monitoring system, achievements, targets and challenges in the wake of extension of 10BTAP to merged areas during his visit to Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar.

The Project Director informed that a separate monitoring and evaluation system for 10BTAP whopping plantation was put in place by the government for documentation, future planning and others official services.

"The monitoring of these large numbers of plants continued despite COVID 19 with strict adherence to SOPs and harsh weather conditions especially in mountainous districts of KP", he said.

Raees Khan said over 196 million saplings were planted during last two years under 10 BTAP in KP and around 150 million plants was ready for plantation.

He said 10 BTAP was a flagship project of PTI Government started across the country and all available resources was being utilized for achieving all set targets within the stipulated time.

He said vast land was available for plantation in Merged Areas where both man made and enclosures plantation would be carried out.

KP has been set a plantation target of additional one billion saplings under 10BTAP that would be achieved with assistance of general public, farmers, private and government departments by 2023.

"The target is achievable as KP had successfully planted over 1.20 billion saplings in first phase of billion trees project during 2014-17." He said technical and field staff for 10 BTAP has been recruited for successful monitoring, planning and evolution of the afforestation programs in the province including merged areas.

Raees Khan said an inclusive plan has been prepared for upcoming spring plantation in KP.

Secretary Environment, Forest and Wildlife Shahidullah Khan while speaking on the occasion said 10 BTAP was a landmark project in a green sector launched by PTI Government to counter environmental pollution, climate change and desertification challenges.

Keeping in view of successful completion of first phase of the project, 10 BTAP was extended to others provinces in 2018-19 and the remarkable successes, mechanism and procedures achieved and adopted by his department was now being followed in others federating units of Pakistan, he said.

"The Forest Department KP is ready to help provide technical assistance to others provinces in successful execution of 10 BTAP and in this connection several key meetings with senior officials of the forest departments of others provinces were held and our technical expertises were shared with them." The Secretary Environment directed the officials that all plants should be properly documented and its record should be maintained.

He said no one would be allowed to cut trees illicitly and strict action would be taken against timber smugglers and forest offenders.

The Secretary said punishment and reward system has been introduced in the department and officials showing good performance would be encouraged whereas strict disciplinary action would be taken against corrupt and an inefficient officials.

Shahidullah Khan directed the officers and field staff to make the monitoring system of plants more effective and maintain record of each and every plant besides adopt strict observance of anti Corona SOPs.

Pakistan, like others South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation countries, is also vulnerable to climate change due to its geographical placement and is facing looming threats of water scarcity and food security due to changing patterns of weather, floods, deforestation, drought and desertification.

The adverse effects of climate change could be witnessed from floods of 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 in the country's different areas besides worst drought during 1999-2003, two cyclones in Karachi and Gwadar coast in 2008, increased incidences of landslides, avalanches and Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GOLFs) in the northern areas of Pakistan.

Project Director Raees Khan told APP that to counter all these challenges and honour commitment made with international organizations by Pakistan, the previous PTI government has devised and implemented inclusive Green Growth Initiative (GGI) focusing on six main sectors including forestry, protected areas and national parks, clean energy, climate resilience, water & sanitation and waste management.

To capitalize on GGI, an ambitious BTAP has been launched in November 2014 under which a record over 1.20 billion plants were successfully planted during 2014-17 in KP.

As result more than 10 new jungles including mega Ghari Chandan in Peshawar, which is bigger than Changa Manga besides in DI Khan and others districts, were raised providing breeding grounds for wildlife and migratory birds in addition to promoting non timber forest produce (NTFP) and are a unique source of the medicinal plants for pharmaceutical industry to thrive.

BTAP is the forth biggest initiative in green sector worldwide after China, India, and Ethiopia and first in Pakistan, which has enhanced the forest covered area of KP to record 26.6pc in 2017 from 20.3pc in 2013, registering 6.3 percent significant increase and efforts were underway to enhance it up to 30pc by 2023 after bringing the vast land of merged areas under afforestation cover.

Work on Ecotourism Policy (EC) has been initiated and a concept paper prepared for establishment of Recreational Parks (RP) to convert a bigger chunk of plantations of Ghari Chandan and Mattani Azakhel forests for promotion of ecotourism.

A new concept for creation of Knowledge Parks (KP) has been introduced and accordingly one such park has already been established at Kata Kanre in Kohat.

As many as 2,060 village development committees and 200 women organizations were formed for effective supervision of whopping plantations.

Project Director said that watering of millions of plants was a challenge due to shortage of water tankers with Forest Department.

He said use of tube-wells besides storing of rains' water and utalization of other sources for watering of new plants would be highly beneficial.

He said plantation was an easiest way to counter climate change and environmental challenges and cooperation of masses were imperative in plantation exercises and its protection to counter these challenges.

The Project Director said private sector was being encouraged in plantation exercises and farmers, NGOs, farmers, general public besides government organizations would be facilitate to achieve the set targets.

He said if every person plant two plants in a year and properly look after it than over 400 million plants would be raised in the country.