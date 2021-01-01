KP Govt establishing endowment fund worth Rs100mln for assistance of youth

UrduPoint.com
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government is establishing an endowment fund with initial allocation of Rs100 million to help assist the poor and deserving youth to seek full advantage of their talent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government is establishing an endowment fund with initial allocation of Rs100 million to help assist the poor and deserving youth to seek full advantage of their talent.

Spokesperson sports, Tourism, Archeology and Youth Affairs Latifur Rehman told APP on Friday that an endowment fund was being setup with allocation of Rs100 million under which assistance would be provided to deserving youth of the province.

While referring to the last year performance of the department in development of youth sector, the spokesman said a comprehensive programme with allocation of Rs40 million was launched to enable youth to start their own businesses besides different welfare projects under inclusive development package and establishment of youth development commission have been achieved.

Box on wheel program was launched under an agreement with National Book Foundation aimed at provision of books to youth and students on minimum prices at their doorsteps.

He said various projects were being launched in merged areas in line with accelerated implementation programme under youth development package for socioeconomic empowerment of youth.

