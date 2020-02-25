Advisor to Chief Minister for Higher Education Mian Khaliq ur Rehman Tuesday said the provincial government has exempted admission fee for persons with disabilities at all government colleges

Talking to public delegations here at his office, he said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan reforms are being made in higher education department, adding that a committee has been constituted to make commerce education as per the need of the hour.

He said as part of reforms in higher education, a system is being devised for posting and transfer and no teacher or staff would be transferred during running session, however the transfers would be made after a specific period.

He said release of funds for educational institutions has been made conditional with performance, adding an institution with good output would comparatively get more funds.