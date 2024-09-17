KP Govt exempts ETEA test for recruitment in BPS-09, below

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has notified exemption of ETEA test for recruitment in public departments including autonomous bodies in pay scale 09 and below.

It however said that Excise, Police, Jails, Revenue, Forest, Rescue-1122 departments were not exempted from the test.

The notification was issued in pursuance of a decision of the provincial cabinet, dated July 12, 2024

APP/adi