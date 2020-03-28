KP Govt exempts various industries of holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has exempted food, agriculture, pharmaceutical, sugar, cement and tobacco industries of holidays, said an official handout issued here Saturday

However, a task force constituted by the Industries Department is authorized to monitor the concerned industries and in case of failure in adoption of preventive measures against coronavirus, it can take action about their closure with immediate effect.

The decision of the formation of task force was taken in the meeting of the provincial cabinet. The aim of the task force was to identify economic development and public service oriented industries to keep them open during holidays.

The task force headed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Khattak is also comprised of CEO KP BoIT, Director Industries, Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development board (SIDB), Project Director (PD) Economic Revitalization of KP and FATA (ERKF) and Manager Estates KP-EZDMC.

The task force has submitted its recommendations to the provincial government and in light of that the Industries Department exempted Oil & Ghee, bottled water, beverages, food items packing, pharmaceutical, cement, sugar, pesticides and tobacco industries of the holidays.

The purpose of the step is to guarantee the supply of essentials to the people. However, the task force has been directed for keeping these industries under strict monitoring to close them in case of failure in adherence to preventive SOPs against coronavirus.