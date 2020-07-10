UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Expanding COVID-19 Treatment Facilities: Jhagra

Fri 10th July 2020

KP govt expanding COVID-19 treatment facilities: Jhagra

The Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Friday said that government was expanding coronavirus treatment capacity to ensure best health facilities to every patient

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Friday said that government was expanding coronavirus treatment capacity to ensure best health facilities to every patient.

In a statement , he said, "even as cases are falling, we are increasing capacity to cater to any future second surge."The minister said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated a 58 bed dedicated facility in Nishterabad, Peshawar.

He also thanked International Red Cresent (IRC) and the European Union who have helped with fundings.

More Stories From Pakistan

