KP govt expanding population welfare service delivery network: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Population Welfare Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari on Tuesday said that the Population Welfare Department was making efforts to expand its service delivery network and in this connection, 260 family welfare centres in the settled and 120 others in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile FATA had been established.

Addressing a seminar organized in connection with World Population Day here, he said that for the facilitation of the people of the southern districts of the province, the caretaker set-up has agreed to the establishment of a new Regional Training Institute at Bannu. The project will fully benefit the people of the region.

Besides, the Secretary Population Welfare, Asghar Ali, Director General (DG) Population Welfare, Ayesha Ihsan, a representative of the United Nations Family Planning Agency, Dr Shahid and others attended the seminar.

The advisor said that for the provision of a better legal framework for family planning and reproductive health, the provincial government has enforced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reproductive Healthcare Rights Act 2020 with the purpose of the look after reproductive health, protecting reproductive health rights, decrease in mortality rate of mother & child and empowerment of women to take the decision on their own sweet-well.

The participants of the meeting discussed in detail the role of women in development and the teaching of islam regarding family planning.

Briefing the participants, the Secretary Population Welfare, Asghar Ali said that World Population Day is being observed with the cooperation of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on July 11 each year with the purpose to create awareness about the impacts of the growing population on the society.

The theme of observing World Population Day this year is 'Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world's infinite possibilities'.

He further said that a total of 802 welfare and 35 reproductive centres have been established under the auspices of the Population Welfare Department in the province, besides organizing awareness sessions from time to time. He expressed gratitude to UNFPA for its cooperation in organizing the seminar.

Highlighting the ongoing programmes and achievements of the department, he said that the provincial government has adopted a balanced narrative, which stressed on maintaining a balance between the volume of family and resources. The parents have the right to make decisions regarding the fulfilment of the basic rights of their children and families independently and similarly, it is also the responsibility of both the government and society to provide comprehensive access to information and services of the family planning.

Furthermore, he said that 14 youth-friendly health centres have also been set up to provide a platform for youth to participate in healthy activities. He said that a programme for the provision of prior marriage consultation, reproductive health, and resolutions of the psychological problems of youth has also been initiated in these health centres. The programme also includes giving counselling regarding health, pleasant and stable marriages.

The advisor urged for reaffirmation of the resolve for further strengthening of the programmes of family planning, and removal of hurdles in access to services for the provision of a safe and cooperative environment for family planning.