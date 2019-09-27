UrduPoint.com
KP Govt. Expedites Work On 20 New Rescue 1122 Stations Costing Rs 3.70b In Merged Areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakthunkhwa has expedited work on establishment of 20 new stations of the Rescue Service 1122 in erstwhile Fata to provide quick and quality services to tribal people during emergency situation.

The Spokesman of Relief Department KP told APP on Friday that these stations would be completed with an estimated Rs 3.70 billion indifferent tribal districts of erstwhile Fata on which work was expedited.�Rescue 1122 has already started service atJamrud Khyber tribal district. He said 1738 vacancies for 20 stations were advertised. The Spokesman said total strength of manpower of Rescue in KP is 1421 and by end of this year it would raise to 4911 that would help provide further improvement in service delivery.

