KP Govt Expedites Work On Sarobi Dam Project

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2022 | 06:50 PM

KP govt expedites work on Sarobi Dam project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has expedited the construction work on Sarobi Dam in South Waziristan district to be complete by mid of this year. The Sarobi Dam would be constructed at the cost of Rs 454 million which would irrigate 650 acres of land and provide clean drinking water facilities to 4,200 citizens, said a statement issued here Sunday.

The provincial government has approved an increased financial allocation of Rs184 million for Sarobi Dam due to cost escalation. The provincial government had earlier approved Rs 270.7 million for the construction of the Dam. However, after the revision of the estimated cost, it was informed that more funds would be required to complete the project. According to sources, the Planning and Development Department has approved the revised cost and directed to complete the construction by June, 2022. The Dam project was initiated on the demand of local people.

