KP govt expedites work on Saroobi Dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has expedited the construction work on Sarobi Dam, in South Waziristan which is expected to complete by mid of this year.

The Sarobi Dam would construct at a cost of Rs 454 million which will irrigate 650 acres of land and to provide clean drinking water facilities to 4,200 citizens.

The provincial government has approved an increase financial allocation of Rs184 million for Sarobi Dam in South Waziristan due to the increase in the construction estimate cost.

The provincial government had earlier approved Rs 270.7 million for the construction of the dam. However, after the revision of the estimated cost, it was informed that more funds would be required to complete the project.

According to sources, the Planning and Development Department has approved the revised cost and directed to complete the construction by June, 2022.

The dam project was initiated on the demand of local people.