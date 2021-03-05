UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Extending Solar Energy Facility To Public Sector's Universities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:03 PM

KP govt extending solar energy facility to public sector's universities

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started shifting public sector's universities of the province to solar energy in order to provide them inexpensive and uninterrupted power supply

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started shifting public sector's universities of the province to solar energy in order to provide them inexpensive and uninterrupted power supply.

A meeting in this regard was held at the University of Engineering Peshawar, which was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher education Kamran Bangash, Adviser to Chief Minister Himayatullah Khan on Energy and Power and the Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar.

Kamran said that other nine public universities would also be solarized on UET model. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the mission would strengthen the universities by providing them with a smooth power supply.

He said that solarization of University of Engineering Peshawar would save Rs9.5 million annually, adding UET would adopt the energy supply company model for solarization. UET solarization will be completed in six months.

Energy Advisor Himayatullah said the UET solarization model would be adopted for other universities as well, adding that solar energy devices would be installed at 183,000 square feet.

Later, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash and Energy Advisor Himayatullah also visited other various departments of the university.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Company University Of Engineering And Technology Government Million

Recent Stories

MSB Educational Institute Haidery and Nazaafat Com ..

3 minutes ago

Cotton hoarding threatening the textile sector: Mi ..

9 minutes ago

RCB accelerates campaign against defaulters; colle ..

2 minutes ago

Nation-wide Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme lau ..

2 minutes ago

Training of local bodies on planning, budget prepa ..

7 minutes ago

Three held over fireworks in rawalpindi

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.