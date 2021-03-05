Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started shifting public sector's universities of the province to solar energy in order to provide them inexpensive and uninterrupted power supply

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started shifting public sector's universities of the province to solar energy in order to provide them inexpensive and uninterrupted power supply.

A meeting in this regard was held at the University of Engineering Peshawar, which was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher education Kamran Bangash, Adviser to Chief Minister Himayatullah Khan on Energy and Power and the Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar.

Kamran said that other nine public universities would also be solarized on UET model. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the mission would strengthen the universities by providing them with a smooth power supply.

He said that solarization of University of Engineering Peshawar would save Rs9.5 million annually, adding UET would adopt the energy supply company model for solarization. UET solarization will be completed in six months.

Energy Advisor Himayatullah said the UET solarization model would be adopted for other universities as well, adding that solar energy devices would be installed at 183,000 square feet.

Later, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash and Energy Advisor Himayatullah also visited other various departments of the university.