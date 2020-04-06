UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Extends Ban On Public Transport Amid Coronavirus Spread Till April 14

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:18 PM

KP govt extends ban on public transport amid coronavirus spread till April 14

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended ban on inter-district public transport till April 14 as part of the initiatives taken for tackling the issue of coronavirus in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended ban on inter-district public transport till April 14 as part of the initiatives taken for tackling the issue of coronavirus in the province.

The ban on public service vehicles was imposed initially for one week on March 22, which was extended in the wake of escalation in the transmission of Covid-19 and owing to the immediate requirement of further preventive measures for social distancing.

The notification in this regard has been issued by the transport department of the province. It may be noted that on March 26, the provincial government had imposed Section 144 for 14 days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar in view of the coronavirus cases.

According to the notification, crowds, public gatherings, religious, political, social and other events were banned in order to stop further spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The local administration said that the restrictions would be lasted till April 7, whereas, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmaceutical factory, and medical stores were exempted.

According to the notification, only persons of a family would be allowed to move around for purchasing essential commodities during the period.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles March April May Family Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Asad Umar is creating differences between PM Kh ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC+ Video Conference to Be Held on Thursday, Pre ..

2 minutes ago

Decline in new COVID-19 cases in China, S.Korea

2 minutes ago

South Australian researchers target COVID-19 vacci ..

1 minute ago

Police donate ration to over 700 families sans any ..

1 minute ago

Knife Attacker Who Killed 2 in France's Southeast ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.