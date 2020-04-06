KP govt extends ban on public transport amid coronavirus spread till April 14

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended ban on inter-district public transport till April 14 as part of the initiatives taken for tackling the issue of coronavirus in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended ban on inter-district public transport till April 14 as part of the initiatives taken for tackling the issue of coronavirus in the province.

The ban on public service vehicles was imposed initially for one week on March 22, which was extended in the wake of escalation in the transmission of Covid-19 and owing to the immediate requirement of further preventive measures for social distancing.

The notification in this regard has been issued by the transport department of the province. It may be noted that on March 26, the provincial government had imposed Section 144 for 14 days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar in view of the coronavirus cases.

According to the notification, crowds, public gatherings, religious, political, social and other events were banned in order to stop further spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The local administration said that the restrictions would be lasted till April 7, whereas, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmaceutical factory, and medical stores were exempted.

According to the notification, only persons of a family would be allowed to move around for purchasing essential commodities during the period.