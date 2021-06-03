KP Govt extends camping pods facilities at far flung tourist destinations

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism department has started extending camping pods with excellent, comfortable and quality accommodation at far flung tourists' destinations of the province for facilitation for tourists.

According to a spokesman of the Tourism department, the camping pods became the center of attraction for tourists and therefore the government has decided to extend the facility to far flung areas to make it easier and cheaper for tourists to stay.

He said that initially 26-bed camping pods have been installed at 10 tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that 26-bed pods at each tourist spot have been completed. Each pod has four and double beds capacity.

The department has started booking camping pods at six tourist destinations while four more would be activated by June, he informed. At present camping pods are being installed in Thandiani, Sharan, Beshigram, Gabin Jabba, Yakh Tangi, Sheikh Badin, Mahban, Shaheed Sar, Bamburit and Allai areas.

The tourists can book their pods by accessing the helpline of the tourism department, he said, adding that booking for tourist camping pods at Mahaban and Shaheed Sar (Buner), Bamburit (Chitral) and Allai (Batgram) will be opened this season.

The stay at pods would be much more comfortable and cheaper than staying in expensive hotels, he informed.