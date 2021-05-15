KP Govt extends closure of colleges, universities till May 23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information ,Kamran Bangash on Friday said that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkwa has decided to extend the closure of all public/private colleges and universities till 23rd May as a precautionary measure.

In a statement , he said the decision was taken in the light of Federal government's directives communicated on the Covid-19 situation.