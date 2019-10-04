KP govt extends contract employment of Munawar Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended the period of contract employment of Lt. Col (Rtd), Munawar Shah, as Director Canine Unit, Special Branch, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of two years, from 7.04.2018 to 6.04.2020, said a notification issued by the Establishment Department here on Friday.