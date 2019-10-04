UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Extends Contract Employment Of Munawar Shah

KP govt extends contract employment of Munawar Shah

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended the period of contract employment of Lt. Col (Rtd), Munawar Shah, as Director Canine Unit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended the period of contract employment of Lt. Col (Rtd), Munawar Shah, as Director Canine Unit, Special Branch, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of two years, from 7.04.2018 to 6.04.2020, said a notification issued by the Establishment Department here on Friday.

More Stories From Pakistan

