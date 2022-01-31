UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Extends Corona Vaccination Drive In 14 Districts Till Feb 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 09:25 PM

KP Govt extends corona vaccination drive in 14 districts till Feb 15

In the light of the decision of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended the ongoing corona vaccination drive in 14 districts of the province till February 15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :In the light of the decision of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended the ongoing corona vaccination drive in 14 districts of the province till February 15.

A notification issued here by Home Department to all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners here, it said the 14 districts included Abbottabad, Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swat, Charsadda, DI Khan, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Bannu, Battagram, Hari Pur, Swabi and Mansehra.

The notification directed all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to ensure implementation and monitoring of the corona vaccination drive and asked official of PMRU to send the reports of district administrations to the Chief Secretary Office on daily basis.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Lakki Marwat Swabi February All Government

Recent Stories

Biden Says US, Allies to Engage in 'Good Faith' If ..

Biden Says US, Allies to Engage in 'Good Faith' If Russia Sincere About Talks on ..

1 minute ago
 Kisan Card flagship programme of govt: Minister

Kisan Card flagship programme of govt: Minister

1 minute ago
 US Offering Russia Opportunity to Discuss Security ..

US Offering Russia Opportunity to Discuss Security Concerns in Europe - Envoy to ..

1 minute ago
 US Claims Russia to Have Over 30,000 Troops Near B ..

US Claims Russia to Have Over 30,000 Troops Near Belarus-Ukraine Border by Early ..

1 minute ago
 Russia, US square off at UN over Ukraine crisis

Russia, US square off at UN over Ukraine crisis

4 minutes ago
 Criminal record management system inaugurated in d ..

Criminal record management system inaugurated in district West

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>