KP Govt extends corona vaccination drive in 14 districts till Feb 15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :In the light of the decision of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended the ongoing corona vaccination drive in 14 districts of the province till February 15.

A notification issued here by Home Department to all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners here, it said the 14 districts included Abbottabad, Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swat, Charsadda, DI Khan, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Bannu, Battagram, Hari Pur, Swabi and Mansehra.

The notification directed all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to ensure implementation and monitoring of the corona vaccination drive and asked official of PMRU to send the reports of district administrations to the Chief Secretary Office on daily basis.