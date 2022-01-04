KP Govt extends health emergency for 3 more months

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended the health emergency in the whole province for a further period of three months from January 1 to March 31, said a notification issued here.

It said that the period of health emergency has been extended for another three months on the advice of the directorate General, Health Service KP and two eminent epidemiologists and with the approval of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.