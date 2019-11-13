KP govt extends PM-NAEP to tribal areas: Minister

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has extended multifaceted Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Programme (PM-NAEP) to erstwhile Fata to utilize its vast land under agriculture cover.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has extended multifaceted Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Programme (PM-NAEP) to erstwhile Fata to utilize its vast land under agriculture cover. "The PM-NAEP has been extended to erstwhile Fata under which around Rs20 billion would be spent on different agriculture programmes over next four years to utilize its vast land and bring it under agriculture net, said Mohibullah Khan, Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He said land of tribal districts was mostly rugged and mountainous where small dams would be constructed to bring it under cultivation. He said government has expedited work on Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Programme (PM-NEAP) worth Rs85 billion to promote agriculture productivity and ensure food security forever growing population in the province.

�"We have accelerated work on PM-NEAP in 11 different sub-sectors of agriculture, fisheries and livestock to boost food security and enhance agriculture productivity in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he maintained.�He said focus were being made on construction of watercourses, stopping of water wastage, prevention of soil erosion, strengthening of poultry farming and construction of small dams in KP including merged areas.� Work on enhancement of production of wheat, sugarcane, strengthening of seeds enhancement programme, construction of small dams in rainy areas, water and soil conservation and agriculture integrated improvement programmes were accelerated.

Priorities are being made to calves fattening and save crops programs, cold water fisheries development besides poverty alleviation through rural poultry in KP.� The minister said a total of Rs85 billion would spent in Khyber Pakthunkhwa under this five years programme to be completed by 2023.� He said that livestock sector was being promoted to increase meat and milk production besides generating substantial revenue for Pakistan.�Water reservoirs including Lak Kanrna mini dam, Shahedaan and Andi in Karak district were being constructed under PM-NAEP with an estimated cost of Rs14 billion to bring its vast infertile land under agriculture cover.�Under Backyard Poultry Programme, he said around 10,00,000 poultry birds would be distributed in the next four years in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.� Under this initiative, he said poultry birds would be distributed in the form of units comprising each 5 females and one male to eligible poor families on subsidized rates. The beneficiary would pay Rs1050 for each unit of poultry and approximately 40,000 numbers of units would be distributed among the deserving families each year.

In Khyber Pakthunkhwa, a total of 75,000 watercourses were available for irrigation out of which only 25,000 were built during last 73 years, saying 32,000 watercourses would be constructed during next four years under PM-NEAP.�