PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The Elementary and Secondary education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended Primary schools

vacations in summer zones upto January 13 due to fog and cold weather.

Timing of middle, High and Higher Secondary Schools has been rescheduled from 9:30am to 3:30pm, said a

notification issued here on Sunday.