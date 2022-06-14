KP Govt extends property tax to three marla house

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended property tax to three marla houses.

According to Finance Bill 2022-23, Rs1,500 annual tax would be imposed between three to five marla houses of Category A at provincial headquater, Rs1300 on category B and Rs1100 on category C houses.

Likewise, at divisional headquarters, Rs1,300 property tax were imposed on residential houses between three to 5 marla houses at rural areas, and Rs800 to Rs500 in others areas besides Rs500 to Rs600 at districts headquarters per year.

Likewise, Rs2500 property tax was imposed annually on 5 to 10 marla residential houses of A category and Rs2400 on B Category and Rs 2200 on Category C at Provincial Headquarters.

Likewise, Rs2400 to Rs2200 property tax would be collected from 5 marla to 10 marla houses at divisional headquarters and Rs1400 to Rs1100 in other areas of the divisional headquarters.

Rs1,100 to Rs1,200 tax would be charged at districts headquarters and Rs900 to Rs700 on houses of others areas of the district headquarters.

Likewise, 10 to 15 marla residential houses of Category A at divisional headquarters would be charged by Rs3,100 and category B houses by Rs3,100 to Rs3,000 while houses in other areas would pay Rs3,000 to Rs1600.

In districts headquarters, Rs1,600 to Rs1,500 and Rs900 to Rs800 in other areas.

Likewise, Rs4800 property tax would be imposed on 15 to 18 marla residential houses of Category-A at provincial headquarters, Rs4700 in Category B and Rs 4500 on Category C houses.

In divisional headquarters, Rs4700 to Rs4500 property tax would be imposed while Rs2,500 to Rs2,300 on houses at districts headquarters.

Likewise, Rs15,000 per year would be collected from 18 to 20 marla houses on Category C at provincial headquarters and Rs13,500 on Category B and Rs12,000 on Category C houses.