KP Govt Extends Rescue-1122 Services To 7 Districts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:50 PM

KP Govt extends Rescue-1122 services to 7 districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Wednesday decided to extend the emergency service of Rescue-1122 to seven more districts of the province, said secretary relief.

He said that the decision was taken in consultation with the chief minister who has agreed to extend the emergency service to Shangla, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Upper Kohistan, Mohmand, Lakki Marwat and Bannu.

