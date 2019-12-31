KP Govt extends winter vacations in colleges, universities till January 07

The Khyber Pakthunkwa Higher Education Department has extended winter vacations upto January 07, 2020 in all public and private sector colleges and universities o f Khyber Pakthunkhwa

According to a notification of the department, the universities and colleges would now reopen on January 08, 2020.

This decision has been taken in light of the Chief Minister KP's instructions to address the difficulties of students, parents and teachers following extreme cold weather conditions in the province.