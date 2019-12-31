UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Extends Winter Vacations In Colleges, Universities Till January 07

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 03:25 PM

KP Govt extends winter vacations in colleges, universities till January 07

The Khyber Pakthunkwa Higher Education Department has extended winter vacations upto January 07, 2020 in all public and private sector colleges and universities o f Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkwa Higher education Department has extended winter vacations upto January 07, 2020 in all public and private sector colleges and universities o f Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

According to a notification of the department, the universities and colleges would now reopen on January 08, 2020.

This decision has been taken in light of the Chief Minister KP's instructions to address the difficulties of students, parents and teachers following extreme cold weather conditions in the province.

Related Topics

Weather Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education January 2020 All

Recent Stories

Haroon Rashid highlights new structure’s positiv ..

15 minutes ago

Khalifa University achieves new milestones during ..

40 minutes ago

District Planning and Design Committee (DPDC) appr ..

28 seconds ago

Realme 5s isnow available nationwide, a real gift ..

1 hour ago

Woman murdered, old man tortured in Sargodha

29 seconds ago

Misbah reviews Pakistan national men's team's 2019 ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.