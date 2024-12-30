KP Govt extends winter vacations upto January 6

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended winter vacations in Summer Zones of the province upto 06th January 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended winter vacations in Summer Zones of the province upto 06th January 2025.

The vacation is extended for all the public and private sector educational institutions throughout the province with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Elementary & Secondary education Department here on Monday.