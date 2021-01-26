KP govt facilitating housing sector: CM aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Zahoor Shakir Tuesday said the provincial government was facilitating housing sector in order to provide modern residential facilities to the people besides generating employment opportunities for them at local level.

Talking to media here along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali after a draw for the Hangu Township Scheme, he termed Hangu Township as one of the step in this connection.

Felicitating the residents of District Hangu, he said the township would usher a new era of progress and development in the backward and far-flung area.

He said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the government instead of hallow slogans was taking practical steps for initiating hundreds of development schemes.

The implementation of development schemes, he said, would help resolve the problems of poor.