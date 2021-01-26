UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Facilitating Housing Sector: CM Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

KP govt facilitating housing sector: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Zahoor Shakir Tuesday said the provincial government was facilitating housing sector in order to provide modern residential facilities to the people besides generating employment opportunities for them at local level.

Talking to media here along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali after a draw for the Hangu Township Scheme, he termed Hangu Township as one of the step in this connection.

Felicitating the residents of District Hangu, he said the township would usher a new era of progress and development in the backward and far-flung area.

He said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the government instead of hallow slogans was taking practical steps for initiating hundreds of development schemes.

The implementation of development schemes, he said, would help resolve the problems of poor.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Poor Hangu Progress Amjad Ali Media Government Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Trabzonspor vying for Turkish Super Cup

1 minute ago

Iran, Russia Should Keep 'Unanimity' to Salvage JC ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Some People in US May Still Be Interes ..

2 minutes ago

Next Astana-Format Talks on Syria to Be Held in Ru ..

2 minutes ago

SAU to start regular academic process from Feb 1

2 minutes ago

Russia in 'energetic' talks with US over nuclear p ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.