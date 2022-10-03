KP govt facing financial constraints: Taimur Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Monday said that the provincial government was facing financial constraints as it had spent more than Rs 60 billion in the merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Monday said that the provincial government was facing financial constraints as it had spent more than Rs 60 billion in the merged districts.

Addressing a press conference along with KP Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash, he said the KP government had effectively tackled financial matters even during Covid-19 situation and made record exports during the period.

The provincial minister urged the Federal Government for the early announcement of National Finance Commission Award and requested to release funds for the merged districts.

He also requested the Centre to release its (KP govt's) share under the head of net hydel profit which would help the provincial government meet Rs 30 billion deficit.

The minister said that the payment of salaries to the employees had started today (Monday) which was delayed due to up-gradation of the system.