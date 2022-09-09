KP Govt failed to take protective measures against dengue, says Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ikhtiar Wali on Friday said that dengue fever was spreading rapidly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government was busy in holding political rallies for PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement, he said that entire province was under the grip of dengue fever for the last two months and thousands of dengue patients were hospitalized for treatment.

Wali said that he personally asked Health Minister Taimur Jhagra to take timely measures against the outbreak of dengue disease but his priority was holding meetings with Imran Khan.

He said that half of population of Nowshera had been affected with floods but the provincial government failed to provide mosquito repellants and nets.

Ikhtiar Wali said that people were dying due to dengue fever but the health minister was busy in "writing conspiratorial letters to the IMF" and conducting political rallies.

He said that he was considering to register FIR against the provincial government for dengue deaths and its deliberate negligence by not taking pre-emptive steps against dengue.

He claimed that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa was busy in helicopter trips instead of taking notice of dengue and visiting flood-affected areas.