KP govt fails to get net hydel profit from center: Babak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly Sardar Babak Friday said the provincial government had failed to get net hydel profit on electricity from the Federal government.

Speaking on the point of order on the floor of provincial assembly, he said the ANP was ready to support the government for due rights of the province.

He said that the situation would get worsen if province did not get it's rights.

The ANP leader also criticized unannounced load shedding and low voltage in the province.

He said PTI was ruling party both in the province and center but unfortunately the provincial government did not not talk about the rights of the province with the center.

He said the expensive electricity was being provided to the consumers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite the electricity was being produced in the province.

He said the ANP would not sit silent over rights of the province and would continue to raise its voice and struggle on every forum.