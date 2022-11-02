KP govt fails to provide salaries to employees: Amjad Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary Information of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and MPA Amjad Afridi on Wednesday said that for the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government was failed to pay salaries to its employees.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, Amjad Afridi said that despite of the financial crisis in the province, the provincial government was providing financial support to PTI's long march.

He said that the helicopter of KP government was being used continuously by the leadership of PTI, adding that the provincial government had failed to stop uprising of militancy in the province.

Amjad Afridi said the political future of PTI chief Imran Khan is completely dark due to his ulterior motives. Imran Khan's long march will never reach Islamabad, he remarked.