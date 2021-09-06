UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Finalizes A Development Project Of Rs.5 Billion

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 02:38 PM

KP govt finalizes a development project of Rs.5 billion

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized a development project worth Rs. 5 billion to promote economic activities in urban centers and bazaars in seven merged districts and six sub-divisions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized a development project worth Rs. 5 billion to promote economic activities in urban centers and bazaars in seven merged districts and six sub-divisions.

The provincial government has directed Deputy Commissioners of all relevant districts to personally monitor the up-gradation of major markets in merged districts aimed at boosting economic activity in these areas.

The development projects include up-gradation and solarization of bazaars, reconstruction of footpaths, sewerage projects, food streets, playing and recreational areas, rescue stations, construction of public toilets, and construction of slaughterhouses.

The Planning and Development department on the directives of special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved Rs.600 million for 42 uplift projects in North Waziristan, Rs.

700 million for 140 projects in South Waziristan, projects worth Rs. 260 million for Daraznada and Kohibahar sub-divisions of D. I Khan , Rs. 250 million sub-divisions areas of Tank district, Rs. 250 million for nine projects of Beltane sub-division of Lakki Marwat district and Rs. 360 million for various areas of sub-division Wazir of Bannu.

Similarly, an amount of Rs.600 million was approved for 52 projects in the Bajaur district, Rs. 601 million for various uplift projects in Orakzai district, Rs. 200 million for six bazaars of Dara Adam Khel sub-division.

For up-gradation and various development projects in tribal sub-division Hassan Khel, an amount of Rs. 250 million has been approved.

An amount of Rs. 450 million approved for launching development projects in bazaars of Bara, Landi Kotal, and Jamrud tehsils of Khyber district and Rs. 650 million for uplift projects in Mohmand district.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lakki Marwat Tank Landi Kotal Jamrud I Khan Market All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

India to Tighten Border Security Over Terrorist Th ..

India to Tighten Border Security Over Terrorist Threats Linked to Afghanistan - ..

28 seconds ago
 Mongolia logs 3,766 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia logs 3,766 new COVID-19 cases

29 seconds ago
 Minsk Court Sentences Opposition Figures Kolesniko ..

Minsk Court Sentences Opposition Figures Kolesnikova, Znak to 11, 10 Years in Pr ..

32 seconds ago
 UAE relaxes conditions for residency with 'green v ..

UAE relaxes conditions for residency with 'green visa'

18 minutes ago
 Petroleum group, Coal exports witnessed record 252 ..

Petroleum group, Coal exports witnessed record 252.96% increase

36 seconds ago
 NUMS urges students to enhance skills through onli ..

NUMS urges students to enhance skills through online courses initiative of HEC

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.