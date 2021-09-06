KP govt finalizes a development project of Rs.5 billion

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized a development project worth Rs. 5 billion to promote economic activities in urban centers and bazaars in seven merged districts and six sub-divisions

The provincial government has directed Deputy Commissioners of all relevant districts to personally monitor the up-gradation of major markets in merged districts aimed at boosting economic activity in these areas.

The development projects include up-gradation and solarization of bazaars, reconstruction of footpaths, sewerage projects, food streets, playing and recreational areas, rescue stations, construction of public toilets, and construction of slaughterhouses.

The Planning and Development department on the directives of special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved Rs.600 million for 42 uplift projects in North Waziristan, Rs.

700 million for 140 projects in South Waziristan, projects worth Rs. 260 million for Daraznada and Kohibahar sub-divisions of D. I Khan , Rs. 250 million sub-divisions areas of Tank district, Rs. 250 million for nine projects of Beltane sub-division of Lakki Marwat district and Rs. 360 million for various areas of sub-division Wazir of Bannu.

Similarly, an amount of Rs.600 million was approved for 52 projects in the Bajaur district, Rs. 601 million for various uplift projects in Orakzai district, Rs. 200 million for six bazaars of Dara Adam Khel sub-division.

For up-gradation and various development projects in tribal sub-division Hassan Khel, an amount of Rs. 250 million has been approved.

An amount of Rs. 450 million approved for launching development projects in bazaars of Bara, Landi Kotal, and Jamrud tehsils of Khyber district and Rs. 650 million for uplift projects in Mohmand district.