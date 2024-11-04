KP Govt finalizes arrangements for Horse & Cattle Show

Arrangements for organizing a three-day Horse & Cattle Show at Karnal Sher Khan Stadium from November 8 to 10, 2024 were finalized here on Monday. Public entry to the show will be free

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Arrangements for organizing a three-day Horse & Cattle Show at Karnal Sher Khan Stadium from November 8 to 10, 2024 were finalized here on Monday. Public entry to the show will be free.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur will inaugurate the three-day show on November 8. On the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur an important meeting was held here at the Office of the Commissioner Peshawar Division regarding the preparations for the event with Provincial Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan in the chair.

Besides, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Director General Sports, Chief Executive WSSP, SP Security and SP Traffic, other concerned administrative officers attended the meeting.

The arrangements were finalized for the successful holding of the three-day show while directives were also issued to the police and traffic authorities to formulate a security and traffic plan for the festival.

Similarly, Chief Executive Officer WSSP was also directed for cleaning arrangements. Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan said that the event is very important in the history and culture of the province, saying the provincial government is making all out efforts to keep the culture and traditional sports of alive.

On this occasion, the Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud issued directives for making the three-day festival successful in Peshawar and to use all resources for maximum participation of the people and asked for a daily report.

According to the briefing given by the Sports Department, in addition to horse and cattle races, pigeon races, traditional games, traditional music, art exhibition, traditional dance, family festival, mushaira, dog show and vintage car show will be held during this three-day show. One thousand horses will participate in the horse race.

Similarly, 16 competitions will be held in traditional sports, Kabaddi, Dangal, Camel Race, Camel Dance, Dog Race, camel race, camel dance and horse race will be organized while the inaugural program will feature music, air-gliding traditional music and traditional dance.