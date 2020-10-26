UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Finalizes Arrangements For Launching Kohat Division Uplift Project

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized all necessary arrangements for launching a comprehensive developmental project title "Kohat Division Development Project." The five years development project will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 15 billion. Under the Kohat Division Development Project various development schemes would be initiated in all three districts of Kohat division i.e. Kohat, Karak and Hangu districts,said a statement issued here Monday.

The developmental schemes will be launched in agriculture, public health engineering, roads infrastructure, health, education and irrigation sectors etc.

A meeting held here regarding the uplift of Kohat division with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Advisers to Chief Minister Zia Ullah Bangash, Himayat Ullah Khan, Special Assistant to CM Zahoor Shakir, MNA Shahid Khattak, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Commissioner Kohat division and other relevant high officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about different aspects of Kohat Division Development Project.

Chief Minister termed the said project as a milestone for the sustainable development of Kohat division and said that implementation of the project would have a far reaching effect on the socio economic lives of the people of Kohat division and thus would usher a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

The chief minister directed the relevant quarters for finalizing all the necessary arrangements so that the project would formally be launched next week.

The chief minister also directed the authorities concerned to take elected representatives of Kohat division and other stakeholders fully on board in finalizing schemes under the Kohat Division Development Project.

He further directed the authorities concerned to ensure the approval of developmental schemes from the competent forums under the project in minimum possible time.

The meeting was also told that besides other uplift schemes 16 small dams would also be constructed for drinking and irrigation water adding that Rs 2.98 billion had been allocated for the said project during the current financial year.

It was further informed that the PC-I of four small dams have already been approved by the competent forums, project directed had been appointed, accounts had been opened at districts level whereas advertisement had been issued for recruitment of necessary staff for implementing the project.

