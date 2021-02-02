KP govt finalizes arrangements to observe 'Kashmir Day': Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Kamran Bangash Tuesday said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalized all arrangements to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on February 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Kamran Bangash Tuesday said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalized all arrangements to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on February 5.

In a statement issued here regarding 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' Kamran Bangash said that like other parts of the county Kashmir Day will also be observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express solidarity with Kashmiris people.

He said that Kashmir is the integral part of Pakistan and we will raise the voice of Kashmir on every forum as Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the issue in the United Nation Security Council.

He said that self determination was the fundamental right of Kashmiri people. He maintained that on January 5, 1949 the UN Security Council approved its resolutions for Kashmiris' right to self determination, reminded the UNSC to fulfill its promise with brave and determined Kashmiris to provide them violence-free environment.

He said that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir added that Pakistani people stand with Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self determination as promised in various United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said that the brutality of India troops has created an atmosphere of fear and tension in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and demanded international forums to resolve the issue of Kashmir according to UN resolutions.

Kamran Bangash said that the brutalities of Indian forces in IIOJK have made lives of Kashmiris miserable.

He strongly condemned the Indian brutalities and violence in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and demanded of the world organizations to pressurize India to stop human rights violations.

He said that the brutalities and atrocities being committed in IIOJK against the innocent Kashmiris have exposed Indian government but unfortunately none of human organization took notice so far.

"Kasmiri people are facing all kinds of cruelties, violence and infringement of basic human rights from last 70 years" he said.

"On 5 August 2019, the Government of India revoked the special status granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir which is clear violation of UN resolutions" said Kamran Bangash.

He said that Pakistan utilizing all diplomatic channels to condemned the Indian atrocities in IIOJK.