KP Govt finalizes by-laws for establishment, regulation of fruit & vegetable markets

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized model by-laws for the establishment and regulation of Fruit and Vegetable Markets in private sector, said an official handout issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized model by-laws for the establishment and regulation of Fruit and Vegetable Markets in private sector, said an official handout issued here on Monday.

The provincial cabinet in its last meeting had already approved the proposed by-laws with certain recommendations for further tuning them. The establishment of such markets was aimed at providing fresh fruits and vegetables to the consumers at cheaper rates by creating competition in the sector.

In the light of the decisions and proposals of the provincial cabinet,a meeting was held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair to finalize the proposed by-laws. Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, administrative secretaries of local government, agriculture and law departments, Advocate General and other relevant high ups attended the meeting.

The participants discussed the draft of proposed model by-laws for establishing fruit and vegetable markets in private sector in detailed and finalized them by incorporating the recommendations of the provincial cabinet.

Briefing the participants about the need and importance of such markets, the authorities concerned told that the sole purpose behind the establishment of fruit and vegetable markets was to ensure provision of hygienic and quality fruits and vegetables through private sector.

As per the by-laws, those markets would be established at a distance of two kilometers, besides government approved daily price list would be displayed in those fruit and vegetable markets for strict compliance and incase of violation of the government rate list violators would be liable to punishment as per the by-laws.

Similarly, it was informed that adulteration or mixing inferior stuff with superior agriculture produced would not be allowed adding that there would be a proper system for early disposal of waste generated within the fruit and vegetable markets to ensure cleanliness of the markets environment and keep it in hygienic condition.

Basic amenities including car parking,clean drinking water,wash rooms etc would be available in these markets to facilitate the general public.