KP govt finalizes development plan for uplift, beautification of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimour Salim Khan Jhagra has said that mega development plan worth millions of rupees has been finalized for development and beautification of Peshawar.

Under development plan, he said, modern facilities would be provided to residents of Peshawar with special focus on infrastructure development, beautification of Peshawar, construction of new parks in Regi Model Town and Hayatabad, sports grounds, entertainment city and others uplift schemes.

He said this while talking to a representative delegation of his constituency PK-73 Peshawar. He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would soon visit Regi Model Town where he would be given detailed briefing on development projects and Regi Model Town.

Officials in Local Government and Rural Development Department told APP that under the plan, a state-of the art 'Entertainment City' and 17 new parks would be established in Peshawar.

Entertainment' City would be established at Nisatta near Peshawar Toll Plaza on Motorway where all types of entertainment facilities including water sports, restaurants, fun land, playing lands for kids, parks and commercial activities would be provided.

The new parks would be established mostly in Hayatabad and Regi Model Town under the bigger plan of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to restore the original grandeur of Peshawar. Roadside plantation would be carried out inside Hayatabad, Regi Lalma and other townships to counter pollution and climate change effects.

Small parks on canal sides in different potential areas of the city besides Jogging Track' from Hayatabad's Phase-III entry up to Phase-VII along Gandao Khawar would be constructed.

Peshawar would be made Centre of IT with involvement of private sector and its historical importance for being city of artisans, archeology and tourism would be promoted and restored with support of Tourism Corporation KP.

Efforts would be made to restore original historical importance of ancient Qasia Khwani, Ganta Ghar, Kor Kathria and other areas and tour packages from other provinces and cities would be encouraged to visit Peshawar.

The portraits of ancient places and buildings has been displaced at prominent locations of Peshawar to highlight its historical importance and educating young minds. Special development projects would be launched at neighborhood of Peshawar to reduce population pressure on Peshawar urban areas besides establishment of green belts in city.

A state-of-the art cricket academy would be established at Hayatabad Peshawar besides effective utilization of services of WSSP, PDA and other allied line departments. Following completion, these projects would completely change the outlook of Peshawar and would become a centre of attraction for tourists and art lovers.