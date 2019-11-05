UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Finalizes Development Plan For Uplift, Beautification Of Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:17 PM

KP govt finalizes development plan for uplift, beautification of Peshawar

Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimour Salim Khan Jhagra has said that mega development plan worth millions of rupees has been finalized for development and beautification of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimour Salim Khan Jhagra has said that mega development plan worth millions of rupees has been finalized for development and beautification of Peshawar.

Under development plan, he said, modern facilities would be provided to residents of Peshawar with special focus on infrastructure development, beautification of Peshawar, construction of new parks in Regi Model Town and Hayatabad, sports grounds, entertainment city and others uplift schemes.

He said this while talking to a representative delegation of his constituency PK-73 Peshawar. He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would soon visit Regi Model Town where he would be given detailed briefing on development projects and Regi Model Town.

Officials in Local Government and Rural Development Department told APP that under the plan, a state-of the art 'Entertainment City' and 17 new parks would be established in Peshawar.

Entertainment' City would be established at Nisatta near Peshawar Toll Plaza on Motorway where all types of entertainment facilities including water sports, restaurants, fun land, playing lands for kids, parks and commercial activities would be provided.

The new parks would be established mostly in Hayatabad and Regi Model Town under the bigger plan of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to restore the original grandeur of Peshawar. Roadside plantation would be carried out inside Hayatabad, Regi Lalma and other townships to counter pollution and climate change effects.

Small parks on canal sides in different potential areas of the city besides Jogging Track' from Hayatabad's Phase-III entry up to Phase-VII along Gandao Khawar would be constructed.

Peshawar would be made Centre of IT with involvement of private sector and its historical importance for being city of artisans, archeology and tourism would be promoted and restored with support of Tourism Corporation KP.

Efforts would be made to restore original historical importance of ancient Qasia Khwani, Ganta Ghar, Kor Kathria and other areas and tour packages from other provinces and cities would be encouraged to visit Peshawar.

The portraits of ancient places and buildings has been displaced at prominent locations of Peshawar to highlight its historical importance and educating young minds. Special development projects would be launched at neighborhood of Peshawar to reduce population pressure on Peshawar urban areas besides establishment of green belts in city.

A state-of-the art cricket academy would be established at Hayatabad Peshawar besides effective utilization of services of WSSP, PDA and other allied line departments. Following completion, these projects would completely change the outlook of Peshawar and would become a centre of attraction for tourists and art lovers.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Water Motorway Visit Young All From Government Million PK-73 Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan to make payments of CPEC and other projec ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai FDI, Standard Chartered Bank collaborate to ..

21 minutes ago

OPEC Downgrades Forecast for 2040 Global Oil Deman ..

4 minutes ago

University clerk arrested over corruption charges

4 minutes ago

European stocks stable at open

4 minutes ago

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhu ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.